Sual mayor denies romantic links with Alice Guo

Sual, Pangasinan Mayor Liseldo “Dong” Calugay denied on Tuesday any romantic involvement with former Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo, as senators presented photos of the two together during the Senate’s ongoing investigation into illegal POGOs.

“Kaibigan lang po,” Calugay stated when asked if his relationship with Guo was strictly platonic.

The Senate panel repeatedly pressed Calugay for clarification, to which he consistently affirmed that they were only friends.

However, senators raised questions about photos showing Calugay wearing Guo’s campaign shirt and the two riding a float together during the 2022 campaign season.

“Pakilarawan po gaano ka-close ‘yung pagiging magkaibigan niyo,” Senator Risa Hontiveros inquired.

Calugay reiterated, “Magkaibigan lang po kami, madam chair,” adding that the shirt was given to him and that his presence in the parade was by invitation.

Regarding the float photo, Calugay explained that he invited Guo to join his victory caravan as a courtesy after she asked him to participate in her motorcade following her 2022 election win.

Firm in denying a romantic connection, Calugay shared that he is currently living with someone else.

“May kinakasama po ako, your honor,” he said, adding, lUna na-annul, tapos ngayon may kinakasama.”

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada followed up by asking if Guo was aware of Calugay’s current partner, to which Calugay responded.

“Hindi ko po alam kung kilala po niya.”

Estrada then turned to Guo, asking if she knew Calugay’s partner. Guo replied, “I refuse to answer po.”

When pressed further, Guo maintained, “Ah Sen, hindi ko po kilala (Ah Sen, I don’t know her).”

During earlier hearings, Guo had similarly denied having any romantic involvement with Calugay after Estrada showed photos of the two sitting together at a “Kasalan sa Bayan” event in Sual, which Guo explained was attended by other politicians as well.