Roque: I am not a fugitive

Former presidential spokesman Harry Roque Jr. dismissed claims of being a fugitive following the manhunt operations launched against him.

“I am not a fugitive. I am just exercising my right as an ordinary citizen. I know lawmakers are powerful,” said Roque.

The House quad committee has issued an arrest order against Roque for failing to submit documents related to his assets, which lawmakers believe may be linked to illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators (POGO) activities.

Roque emphasized that he is waiting for the Supreme Court’s decision on his motion questioning the arrest warrant, adding that he will comply if required but refuses to be detained again.

He spent 24 hours in detention after being cited in contempt.

He denied allegations of unexplained wealth, attributing his education in the U.S., London, and the University of the Philippines to his family’s resources.

Surigao Rep. Robert Ace Barbers said his refusal to cooperate raises more suspicions.

The panel has urged the public to provide information on Roque’s whereabouts.

Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel warned Roque could face a hold departure order if he skips the next hearing on Thursday.

The panel is also considering issuing a “show cause order” to Roque’s wife, Myla, for her involvement in a property linked to POGO operations.

