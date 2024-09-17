Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Manny Pacquiao’s daughter Mary heads to London for college

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin37 mins ago

Photo courtesy: @jinkeepacquiao/IG

Manny Pacquiao and his wife, Jinkee, have sent off their daughter, Mary, as she departs for college in London.

In an Instagram post, Jinkee shared a video capturing the family’s emotional send-off at the airport.

Jinkee expressed in the caption that she was overwhelmed with emotion, as this marks the first time they will be apart from their third child.

“Princess, I’m proud of you. I’m so excited for everything you are about to accomplish. We love you soooo much! Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle,” Jinkee wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jinkeepacquiao (@jinkeepacquiao)

Manny and Jinkee, along with their son Michael, flew to London to see Mary off, sharing some of their snaps in a separate post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by jinkeepacquiao (@jinkeepacquiao)

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin37 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

The Filipino Times A new bill against illegal recruitment now passed in Senate 1

Senate passes bill enabling college accreditation based on work experience

2 hours ago
Harry Roque 1

Roque: I am not a fugitive

3 hours ago
iStock 1536969085

OFW remittances up by 3.2% in July 2024

3 hours ago
Ybeth Photo 96

Sual mayor denies romantic links with Alice Guo

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button