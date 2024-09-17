Manny Pacquiao’s daughter Mary heads to London for college

Manny Pacquiao and his wife, Jinkee, have sent off their daughter, Mary, as she departs for college in London.

In an Instagram post, Jinkee shared a video capturing the family’s emotional send-off at the airport.

Jinkee expressed in the caption that she was overwhelmed with emotion, as this marks the first time they will be apart from their third child.

“Princess, I’m proud of you. I’m so excited for everything you are about to accomplish. We love you soooo much! Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle,” Jinkee wrote.

Manny and Jinkee, along with their son Michael, flew to London to see Mary off, sharing some of their snaps in a separate post.

