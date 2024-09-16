UAE surpasses AED 45 billion investment in clean energy initiatives

The UAE has invested more than AED 45 billion to boost clean energy production, contributing 27.83 percent to the total energy mix last year.

According to Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, this figure doesn’t yet include several new projects currently underway.

Among the ongoing renewable and clean energy projects are the 1.8 GW Phase VI of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the cutting-edge second phase of Dubai’s waste-to-energy initiative, and two major photovoltaic ventures: the 1.5 GW Al Ajban and 1.5 GW Al Khazna projects, both in Abu Dhabi.

Additionally, efforts are underway on the hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, Sharjah, as well as the newly commissioned fourth reactor at the Barakah nuclear plant.

Thanks to these initiatives, Al Mazrouei noted that the UAE has doubled its renewable energy capacity between 2019 and 2022, in line with the UAE Energy Strategy, which aims to triple the installed capacity by 2030.

He also highlighted that the country has achieved a remarkable 70 percent growth in installed renewable energy capacity, now reaching 6.1 GW, along with progress in other key renewable energy indicators.

One of these milestones is the UAE’s leap from sixth to second place in the global ranking for per capita energy consumption from renewable sources, as reported in the latest Statistical Review of World Energy by the Energy Institute.