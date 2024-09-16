RTA opens two new bridges towards Al Qusais, Jebel Ali areas; completion of third bridge expected next month

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced the opening of two main bridges as part of its development project for the Jarn Al Sabkha Street and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road intersection, reducing distance and travel time for commuters while improving overall traffic flow in the area.

Mattar Al Tayer, director-general and chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said the Jarn Al Sabkha-Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road Intersection Improvement Project is now 97% complete.

#RTA opened two major bridges on Sunday, 15 September, as part of Garn Al Sabkha-Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road Intersection Improvement Project. The first is a 2-lane bridge, spanning 601 metres with a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour. It serves the eastward traffic from Garn… pic.twitter.com/MGwo6ZhT2b — RTA (@rta_dubai) September 15, 2024

“Jarn Al Sabkha Street is one of the important roads linking Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. It contributes to smooth traffic flow between Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, First Al Khail Road, and Al Asayel Road,” Al Tayer said, adding that the main bridge opened last June “contributed to smooth traffic flow and avoided the overlap of traffic coming from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to the service road leading to the entrances of Jumeirah Golf Estate and Dubai Production City.” The said bridge is 666 meters long and has two lanes that can carry 3,200 vehicles per hour.

The first bridge recently opened is 601 meters in length, has two lanes, and a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour. It directs traffic from Jarn Al Sabkha Street east to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, then north to Al Qusais and Deira, reducing travel time by 40%, according to Al Tayer.

The 664-meter-long second bridge, meanwhile, has a dual-lane and 3,200-vehicles-per-hour capacity. It enables smooth traffic flow for vehicles coming from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road heading south to Al Yalayes Street and Jebel Ali Port. It cuts travel time up to 70%.

It is expected that RTA’s intersection improvement project will be completed in October, with the opening of the third and last bridge that connects the intersection of Jarn Al Sabkha Street with Al Asayel Street.