House considers Harry Roque a fugitive

File photo

The House of Representatives is now considering former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque a fugitive after being cited in contempt by the HOR.

The HOR tapped the Philippine National Police ti arrest Roque and implement the contempt order.

“All law enforcers who have received a copy of the contempt order, they can arrest Atty. Harry Roque if they see him. The PNP has been directed to assist the House Sergeant at Arms in finding Roque, ” PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said in a press briefing.

Fajardo added that the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) went to the last two known addresses of Roque but he was not there.

Roque was cited in contempt after failing to submit documents requested by the HOR in relation to his alleged links to illegal POGO activities.

Roque previously called the House hearing as a “kangaroo court” for failing to prove anything.

