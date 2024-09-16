DMW vows Kuwait-bound OFWs of strengthened labor protection

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has assured stronger protection for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) heading to Kuwait, following the resumption of deployment to the Gulf nation.

In preparation, the DMW held pre-departure briefings for 35 OFWs, focusing on their rights, responsibilities, and welfare.

These workers were reminded of the enhanced monitoring measures now in place to safeguard their well-being throughout their time in Kuwait.

The group consists of experienced Filipino domestic workers, deployed through reputable recruitment agencies in both the Philippines and Kuwait.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac led the send-off of 11 OFWs last Friday, with 24 more scheduled to depart this week.

This deployment marks the implementation of the new agreement between the Philippines and Kuwait, which includes key provisions such as the whitelisting of recruitment agencies and the appointment of welfare desk officers to provide support to OFWs throughout their employment cycle.