Abu Dhabi gears up to host the third edition of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open presented by Abu Dhabi Sports Council is set to return for its third installment in 2025, following the successful second edition earlier this year, which solidified its reputation as a top-tier event on the global tennis circuit. The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and IMG have announced that the tournament will once again take center stage in Abu Dhabi from Saturday, 1 February to Saturday, 8 February 2025, at the renowned International Tennis Centre, Zayed Sports City.

To mark the on-sale ticket launch of the WTA 500 event, Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is offering an exclusive opportunity for fans to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Mubadala Citi DC Open in Washington DC in July 2025. The prize includes flights, accommodation, two VIP tickets to the tournament, and other unique experiences. To be in with a chance of winning, fans simply need to purchase a ticket to the tournament before 30 September to be automatically entered into the draw.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open has quickly become one of the most prestigious tournaments in women’s tennis. Its significance is highlighted not only by the valuable ranking points on offer but also by the number of top-ranked players who have competed in the first two events. With 28 singles players and 16 top doubles teams, the third edition aims to build on the success of this year’s tournament, where past Grand Slam champion and World No. 4 Elena Rybakina clinched the singles title and Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Sofia Kenin triumphed in doubles. Having featured eight of the world’s top 20 players this year, the upcoming tournament is expected to showcase a similarly elite field of competitors.

Hosted in partnership with Mubadala and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the WTA 500 event signifies a remarkable convergence of sports excellence and entertainment. The 2025 tournament will span eight exciting days, taking tennis enthusiasts on a journey from the opening qualifiers to the thrilling finals on Saturday, 8 February.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer for Mubadala Investment Company, added: “The third edition of the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open promises to be the best yet, offering an unparalleled experience that celebrates world-class tennis. Our commitment to this event highlights our dedication to supporting women’s professional tennis, enhancing Abu Dhabi’s global presence, and fostering engagement through world-class sporting experiences.”

His Excellency Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, stated: “We continue to steadily build on the success of this prestigious championship, following the excellence demonstrated in the past two editions. The championship highlights our commitment to hosting world-class events in Abu Dhabi, the global sports capital, backed by the confidence of official sports federations and organizations, as well as the exceptional infrastructure that positions Abu Dhabi as a premier global destination, attracting top sports stars from around the world.”

Portia Archer, WTA CEO, added: “We’re excited to welcome the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open back for the 2025 season after an impressive second edition featuring eight of the world’s top 20 players. The tournament’s exceptional organization and passionate fan base make it a favorite among WTA players, who appreciate the warm hospitality of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

With the event now a fixture in Abu Dhabi’s sporting calendar, it continues to exemplify the Emirate’s commitment to hosting world-class sporting events. The impact extends far beyond the court through initiatives like the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open Schools Program, which engaged over 10,000 children in the 2024 season. Additionally, the tournament featured Emirati females in various key roles, showcasing the growing talent and involvement of women in sports within the UAE.

Beyond the on-court action, the Fan Village promises an immersive experience for fans of all ages. Attendees can meet their favorite players during special appearances, partake in family-friendly entertainment, participate in contests to win exclusive prizes and indulge in a delectable array of offerings from various food venues. Kids can attend the first five days of the tournament free of charge, while adult ticket prices start from AED 25, reinforcing the fact that the Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is an event ‘for all’. Tennis fans can witness world-class matches at competitive prices and enjoy outstanding entertainment, making it an ideal outing for families and sports enthusiasts alike.

The Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open is more than a tournament; it’s an experience, a celebration of tennis, and a source of inspiration for future generations of athletes and fans. Tickets can be purchased now at www.mubadalaabudhabiopen.com.