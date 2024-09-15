UAE’s Midday Break concludes with 99.9% compliance rate from private sector

The UAE’s Midday Break campaign, which prohibits work under direct sunlight and in open areas from 12:30 to 3:00 PM during the summer months, achieved nearly 100-percent success rate by its conclusion.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), the initiative had a 99.9-percent compliance rate among private sector establishments.

“We applaud the dedication of establishments in protecting our workers and extend our thanks to all partners in the private and public sectors, as well as community members, for their invaluable efforts in ensuring a safe work environment,” MoHRE wrote in a social media post.

During the Midday Break period, 6,000 rest stations were provided for delivery workers across the UAE, while 134,000 inspection visits were conducted, uncovering 51 violations, reflecting companies’ high awareness and commitment to worker welfare.

“Commitment from private companies in the UAE has gone beyond merely implementing regulations, with establishments launching their own initiatives to mitigate the risk of heat stress for their workers.” Mohsin Al Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs at MoHRE, said.

The Midday Break was implemented from June 15 to September 15, 2024, aiming to promote safety and protect the conditions of workers against increasing temperatures across the UAE.