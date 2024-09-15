Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE President shares message of peace on Prophet’s birthday

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin43 mins ago

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan took to social media to deliver a heartfelt message to the country on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary.

In a post on X, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed hopes for mercy, peace, and stability across the world.

“On the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet (peace be upon him), we ask God to bestow his mercy on all of humanity and bless the world with peace and stability,” the President said.

The UAE government has declared September 15 a public holiday for both private and public sectors to mark Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, commemorated on the traditional date of 12 Rabi’ al-Awwal in the Islamic calendar.

