House okays PCG modernization bill on second reading

The House of Representatives has approved on second reading House Bill (HB) No. 10841, which seeks to improve and strengthen the Philippine Coast Guard through “comprehensive policy and organizational reforms.”

In a voice vote, lawmakers gave their nod of approval to the measure aimed at developing the agency’s assets and facilities amid the country’s maritime disputes with China.

HB 10841 intends to allocate P5 billion in annual appropriations to the PCG to boost its modernization plans. Securing loans and grants from local or foreign sources is also eyed.

In his sponsorship speech, Deputy Majority Leader and Party-list Rep. Erwin T. Tulfo said: “At a time when our nation faces increasing challenges in safeguarding our maritime territory, this bill ensures that the PCG is equipped with the tools and resources to fulfill its mandate effectively.”

“With modernized assets, enhanced personal training, and improved funding mechanism, the PCG will be better positioned to respond swiftly and decisively to emerging threats,” he said, adding that “by empowering the PCG, this legislation reinforces our commitment to assert our sovereignty and protect our maritime waters, ensuring the safety of our fishermen and coastal communities.”