Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac extended full government support to 37 repatriated overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Lebanon during their arrival at NAIA Terminal 3 yesterday, September 14.

The OFW-repatriates, including five children, received P75,000 in aid from the DMW AKSYON Fund ( Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo para sa mga OFW na Nangangailangan).

According to the DMW, the repatriation of this batch brings the total number of OFWs and dependents returned from Lebanon to 403 and 55, respectively, since October 2023. Sec @HansLeoCacdac assured the 37 repatriated OFWs from Lebanon of full government support for their reintegration upon their arrival at NAIA T3, Sept 14, 2024. All of them received P75,000 financial aid from the DMW AKSYON Fund. pic.twitter.com/e2FUZegmFv — Department of Migrant Workers – Philippines (@DMWPHL) September 14, 2024 Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration stated that, in addition to financial assistance, the newly arrived OFWs also received food and transportation support, and hotel accommodation was provided to those who needed it.