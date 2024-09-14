Trillanes announces candidacy for Caloocan mayor

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV officially declared on Saturday that he will run for mayor of Caloocan City in the upcoming elections.

“Reform is an understatement of what needs to be done, and I am ready to take on that challenge to uplift Caloocan and its people. Today, I am announcing my candidacy for mayor of Caloocan City,” Trillanes stated during the mass oathtaking of the Magdalo partylist.

Over the past months, Trillanes said he has been engaging with residents across the city, listening to their calls for change.

“I have seen and felt the needs of our people and the serious gaps in addressing their problems,” he added.

The former senator also revealed that he will soon present his platform, laying out how he and his team plan to bring about meaningful change in Caloocan.

Trillanes served two consecutive terms in the Senate, from 2007 to 2019. In 2022, he ran unsuccessfully for a Senate seat, aiming for a political comeback.