Top Filipino heathcare professionals in GCC to be revealed on September 20

Now in its second year, The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit continues to uplift the region’s health sector by providing a platform to exchange industry knowledge and best practices as well as recognizing the outstanding achievements of Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East.

Top-ranking Filipino officials in the UAE and other GCC countries have joined in celebrating this year’s awardees, giving their salute to all Filipino healthcare professionals. Their support not only underscores the outstanding contributions of the awardees but also reinforces the steadfast commitment of the UAE local and regional Filipino healthcare community to encouraging innovation and upholding exceptional standards among its leaders and members.

H.E. Alfonso Ferdinand A. Ver, Philippine Ambassador to the UAE said: “I wish to congratulate this year’s recipients of The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East awards, in continuing to inspire your peers, co-workers, as well as other Filipinos and nationalities with your hard work, dedication, professionalism, and excellence characteristic of the global Filipino brand. Your efforts to advance medical care have made a profound impact on the well-being of countless individuals, and elevate the standards of healthcare and your respective professions. These exemplary accomplishments and service continue to contribute to the excellent reputation of Filipino professionals not only in the UAE but also globally, which is a great source of pride for our country and adds to the already immense goodwill our kababayans have imprinted in the UAE’s social fabric throughout the 50 years of our diplomatic relations.”

“I wish The Filipino Times continued success in this endeavor to recognize these individuals and their success stories, in pursuit of further improving medical care across the Middle East and beyond,” he added.

Hon. Marford M. Angeles, the Consul General of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said: “We commend The Filipino Times for recognizing the outstanding achievements of Filipino healthcare professionals who excel in their fields and are actively shaping the future of healthcare in the Middle East. Your initiative underscores our community’s impact and promotes Filipinos’ positive image abroad.”

He also extends his congratulations to this year’s awardees. “Your dedication, expertise, and compassion have earned you this well-deserved recognition. You are not just ambassadors of our nation’s values but also key players in shaping the global healthcare landscape. Your achievements inspire us all and contribute significantly to the well-being of the societies you serve,” he said.

Atty. John Rio Bautista, Labor Attaché of MWO – Dubai and Northern Emirates complimented the remarkable accomplishments of Filipino healthcare professionals in the region, highlighting that these are a testament to the resilience and strength of the Filipino spirit.

He added: “We pay tribute to your excellence as it affirms the vital role of Filipinos in global health and well-being. Mabuhay kayo, and may your passion endure as you make an even greater difference in the future.”

H.E. Anne Jalando-on Louis, Ambassador of the Republic of the Philippines to the Kingdom of Bahrain, acknowledged the significant contributions and important work that overseas Filipino healthcare professionals undertake in their respective host countries.

“We salute them for their selfless service, commitment, and tireless effort as frontline workers in the health sector. Many Filipino healthcare professionals help individuals, families, or communities traverse difficult journeys through health challenges. They bring pride to our nation and people.”

“I extend my deepest congratulations to all recipients of The Filipino Times’ Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards, including the three awardees from the Kingdom of Bahrain. I take this opportunity to also commend The Filipino Times for its initiative to recognize outstanding Filipinos healthcare professionals in the region, featuring the outstanding achievements of Filipino healthcare professionals and the exemplary skills and expertise that Filipinos in the caring professions are known for all over the world,” she further added.

H.E. Rommel A. Romato, Philippine Embassy in Saudi Arabia Chargé d’Affaires, shared the same appreciation to all Filipino healthcare professionals in the Middle East for their remarkable dedication and hard work in providing exceptional healthcare services.

“Your unwavering commitment and professionalism in ensuring the well-being of others exemplify the highest standards of healthcare practice. Despite the challenging conditions and obstacles you face on a daily basis, you continue to strive to deliver outstanding care. Your expertise, empathy, and dedication create a healing environment that extends beyond borders and positively impact the lives of many individuals and families, often a critical factor in life-or-death situations. Your work is not just a job but a lifeline for those in need,” he said.

H.E. Lillibeth V. Pono, Philippine Ambassador to the State of Qatar, conveyed her warmest regards and sincere congratulations to the people behind The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2024.

She said: “Events like this cast a spotlight on Filipino health and medical professionals whose dedication and commitment to their profession have contributed in no small measure to the promotion of the physical well-being of the people in the countries where they practice.

I share the optimism of the organizers and the awardees of this event that the enduring relationship between the Philippines and the countries in the Middle East – notable in the robustness of people-to-people exchanges – will serve as an effective springboard from which opportunities for just, fair, and ethical employment of Filipinos in the health and medical fields will be discussed and realized.”

To be held on September 20, 2024, at Radisson Blu Hotel in Dubai Deira Creek, The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Healthcare Professionals in the Middle East Awards and Summit 2024 will honor the top Filipino medical professionals who were selected from over 500 nominations across the Middle East.

To reserve your spot at the summit, register for FREE at https://forms.gle/3Uajqkbhk9iEWQSF8.