No amnesty services on Sept. 15 in observance of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday — GDRFA Dubai

H.E. Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDRFA, Consul General Marford M. Angeles, and other high ranking officials of the GDRFA greet a Filipino family availing themselves of the amnesty program to legalize the status of their child.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai will be closed on Sunday, September 15, 2024, in observance of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, with visa amnesty services suspended for the day.

The agency said regular operations will resume after the public holiday on Monday, September 16.

The Al Aweer center offers visa regularization services from 8am to 8pm daily, except on Fridays when working hours are from 8am to 12pm and 4pm to 8pm. Meanwhile, services at 86 Amer Centers are available according to each center’s schedule.

The UAE amnesty program started on September 1, 2024 and will run until October 31, 2024.

Those who apply and are given permission will have their fines and exit fees waived. Overstay fines or any penalties for leaving the country to start anew will also be removed.

This is particularly important for those who have already accumulated large amounts of fines due to overstaying. They will be relieved of financial worries and will be allowed to have a fresh start without the burden of previous penalties.

Re-entering the UAE in the future will not be an issue as well, so long as there is an appropriate visa.

