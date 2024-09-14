Marcos admin net satisfaction rating improves in June 2024

A recent survey shows that the net satisfaction rating of the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. rose to a “good” +40 in June from “moderate” +29 in March, making it an 11-point increase.

The Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, which was conducted from June 23 to July 1, showed that 62 percent of adult Filipinos were satisfied with the current national administration’s general performance.

Meanwhile, 22 percent were dissatisfied and 15 percent were neutral.

The SWS survey also showed that Filipinos rated the administration “very good” on helping disaster victims (+64), improving children’s education (+62), and helping the poor (+51).

Filipinos also rated the Marcos administration “good” when it comes to implementing housing programs for the poor (+47), developing science and technology (+46), creating policies that will generate job opportunities (+45), ensuring an efficient public transportation system (+38), and ensuring food security (+35).

Meanwhile, the administration received a “moderate” ranking when it comes to problems caused by climate change (+29), defending Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea (+22), and ensuring that no family will ever be hungry and have nothing to eat (+18).

In some categories, the government scored poorly on fighting inflation (-16) and eradicating graft and corruption (-10).

Meanwhile, for handling crime and oil price regulations, Marcos’s administration received “neutral” ratings.