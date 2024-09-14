Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos admin net satisfaction rating improves in June 2024

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino18 mins ago

A recent survey shows that the net satisfaction rating of the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. rose to a “good” +40 in June from “moderate” +29 in March, making it an 11-point increase.

The Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, which was conducted from June 23 to July 1, showed that 62 percent of adult Filipinos were satisfied with the current national administration’s general performance.

Meanwhile, 22 percent were dissatisfied and 15 percent were neutral.

The SWS survey also showed that Filipinos rated the administration “very good” on helping disaster victims (+64), improving children’s education (+62), and helping the poor (+51).

Filipinos also rated the Marcos administration “good” when it comes to implementing housing programs for the poor (+47), developing science and technology (+46), creating policies that will generate job opportunities (+45), ensuring an efficient public transportation system (+38), and ensuring food security (+35).

Meanwhile, the administration received a “moderate” ranking when it comes to problems caused by climate change (+29), defending Philippine sovereignty in the West Philippine Sea (+22), and ensuring that no family will ever be hungry and have nothing to eat (+18).

In some categories, the government scored poorly on fighting inflation (-16) and eradicating graft and corruption (-10).

Meanwhile, for handling crime and oil price regulations, Marcos’s administration received “neutral” ratings.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino18 mins ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

ofw lounge snacks

Pinoys enjoy OFW Lounge’s snacks, treats

1 min ago
UAE President and other officials receive Benhur Abalos

UAE President, Minister of Interior meet DILG Secretary

21 mins ago
dubai police

Dubai Police alerts: Collecting donations without license is a crime

40 mins ago
tft watchlist

Top Filipino heathcare professionals in GCC to be revealed on September 20

51 mins ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button