Dubai Police alerts: Collecting donations without license is a crime

Dubai Police has issued a warning to residents against promoting or organizing donation collections without a valid license.

In a Facebook post, Dubai Police warned that creating, managing, or supervising a website, or sharing information online to call for or promote unlicensed donation collections, is illegal.

According to Article 46 of Federal Decree-Law No. 34 of 2021 on Countering Rumors, a license for collecting donations must be approved by the relevant authorities. Without this approval, the individual or organization conducting the activity is acting illegally.

Those found guilty of promoting or collecting donations without a proper license face imprisonment and a fine ranging from AED 200,000 to AED 500,000.

If you come across anyone promoting or collecting donations without a license, you are encouraged to report it to Dubai Police and notify the authorities immediately.

