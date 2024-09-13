Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Rest areas for delivery riders introduced at Dubai Metro, bus stations

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin1 hour ago

Screengrabbed from @rta_dubai/X

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced designated rest areas for delivery riders at air-conditioned Dubai Metro and public bus stations, offering a much-needed break during the hottest part of the day.

In an announcement made through social media, the RTA said these rest spots are accessible exclusively to uniformed drivers from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“RTA is introducing delivery riders rest areas, reserved from 12 PM to 3 PM for riders in uniform only, at air-conditioned Metro and Bus stations,” the RTA stated in its post.

The designated areas are part of RTA’s initiatives aimed at providing comfort and ensuring the well-being of delivery riders.

