Rest areas for delivery riders introduced at Dubai Metro, bus stations

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has introduced designated rest areas for delivery riders at air-conditioned Dubai Metro and public bus stations, offering a much-needed break during the hottest part of the day.

In an announcement made through social media, the RTA said these rest spots are accessible exclusively to uniformed drivers from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“RTA is introducing delivery riders rest areas, reserved from 12 PM to 3 PM for riders in uniform only, at air-conditioned Metro and Bus stations,” the RTA stated in its post.

حرصًا منا على ضمان الراحة وتعزيز جودة الحياة، تقدم #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات منطقة استراحة سائقي توصيل الطلبات المحجوزة للسائقين الذين يرتدون الزي الرسمي، من الساعة 12 حتى 3 ظهرًا، في محطات المترو والحافلات العامة. 🛵

استرح، استعد طاقتك، وانطلق في طريقك بكامل النشاط. #راحتكم_تهمنا pic.twitter.com/LEpNY9f4cR — RTA (@rta_dubai) September 12, 2024

The designated areas are part of RTA’s initiatives aimed at providing comfort and ensuring the well-being of delivery riders.