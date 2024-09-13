Marcos announces free hospitalization for patients in public hospitals on his birthday

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. marked his birthday by pledging to cover the hospital bills of patients currently receiving treatment in government hospitals.

The announcement was made during the launch of the “Handog ng Pangulo: Serbisyong Sapat para sa Lahat” program on Friday in Guimba, Nueva Ecija. In his speech at the event, President Marcos emphasized the government’s commitment to ensuring that the medical needs of those confined in public hospitals are fully met.

“Kaya po sa araw na ito, sasagutin po natin ang lahat ng bayarin ng mga pasyente sa lahat ng pampublikong Level 3 hospital sa bansa katulad ng Dr. Paulino Garcia Memorial Hospital dito sa inyo,” he declared, drawing cheers and applause from the local residents.

To support this initiative, the Department of Health (DOH) will allocate PhP328 million to 22 tertiary hospitals nationwide, ensuring that patients’ medical expenses are covered.

The “Handog ng Pangulo: Serbisyong Sapat para sa Lahat” program was officially launched on Friday. This nationwide initiative focuses on distributing assistance and providing government services across 82 provinces.

The program’s goal is to empower Filipinos by offering starter programs, training, and assistance, making government services more accessible, and working towards a Bagong Pilipinas.

Participating agencies include the Department of Agriculture (DA), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), the DOH, and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), along with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).