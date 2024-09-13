Marcos’ 67th birthday wish: Unifying the Philippine agricultural sector

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. expressed his desire for the unification of the Philippine agriculture sector, aiming to uplift the lives of Filipino farmers and their families on his 67th birthday.

During a media interview in Guimba, Nueva Ecija, on Friday, Marcos shared his birthday wish when asked by reporters.

“Madali ‘yung birthday wish, maparami ito. Talagang lahat ng bawat magsasaka sa buong Pilipinas, mararamdaman ang programang ito, at lahat ng programa na ginagawa natin sa Department of Agriculture, lahat ng ginagawa nating na pagtulong ng DBP, lahat ng mga financing institutions, lahat po,” the President said.

He emphasized the importance of a cohesive agricultural system, stating,

“Iyong buong sistema ng agrikultura, ay, ang birthday wish ko, mabuo na natin, para maganda ang takbo ng sektor ng agrikultura para gumanda ang buhay ng bawat magsasaka, ng kanilang pamilya, at ng bawat Pilipino.”

Since assuming office in 2022, President Marcos has served as the head of the Department of Agriculture, underscoring his dedication to transforming the sector.

Marcos’ remarks came during the launch of the Agri-Puhunan at Pantawid Program in Nueva Ecija, a collaborative effort involving the Department of Agriculture (DA), the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), and Planters Products Inc.

The program provides farmers with Interventions Monitoring Cards (IMC), enabling them to procure seeds, fertilizers, and farm equipment from accredited merchants.

During the event, Marcos reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind under the Bagong Pilipinas initiative.