Dubai launches massive drainage upgrade to prevent flooding

Dubai Municipality has awarded AED 1.439 billion worth of contracts for four new stormwater drainage projects under the Tasreef initiative.

These projects will improve the drainage system in key areas across Dubai to reduce the risk of flooding.

The Tasreef project aims to boost the city’s stormwater drainage capacity by 700% and cover 100% of Dubai’s area for the next 100 years. More than 36 kilometres of new drainage pipelines will be built to support this goal.

The drainage upgrade will help reduce future damage caused by heavy rain and provide long-term protection for homes, roads, and infrastructure. It also supports efforts to cut operational and maintenance costs by 20%.

Once completed in phases by 2033, the system will be able to handle over 20 million cubic metres of rainwater per day. This will make it the largest rainwater drainage network of its kind in the region.

Advanced tunnel boring machines—the biggest in the Middle East—will be used in construction. These machines are designed for speed, accuracy, and safety while working under different types of ground conditions.