Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai launches massive drainage upgrade to prevent flooding

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino31 seconds ago

For illustrative purposes only.

Dubai Municipality has awarded AED 1.439 billion worth of contracts for four new stormwater drainage projects under the Tasreef initiative.

These projects will improve the drainage system in key areas across Dubai to reduce the risk of flooding.

The Tasreef project aims to boost the city’s stormwater drainage capacity by 700% and cover 100% of Dubai’s area for the next 100 years. More than 36 kilometres of new drainage pipelines will be built to support this goal.

The drainage upgrade will help reduce future damage caused by heavy rain and provide long-term protection for homes, roads, and infrastructure. It also supports efforts to cut operational and maintenance costs by 20%.

Once completed in phases by 2033, the system will be able to handle over 20 million cubic metres of rainwater per day. This will make it the largest rainwater drainage network of its kind in the region.

Advanced tunnel boring machines—the biggest in the Middle East—will be used in construction. These machines are designed for speed, accuracy, and safety while working under different types of ground conditions.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino31 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

KELA Template 41

Online sympathy pours in for Janine Gutierrez after losing grandmothers Nora Aunor and Pilita Corrales days apart

45 mins ago
Women real estate

Women make up 34% of Dubai property investors, contribute AED118-B in 2024

2 hours ago
Breaking News art card

Superstar of Philippine cinema Nora Aunor dies at 71

15 hours ago
iStock 1069578606

Mall of the Emirates to undergo AED 5 billion makeover; adds 100 new stores, major upgrades

23 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button