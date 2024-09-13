Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Abu Dhabi launches green buses, reveals route

The Integrated Transport Centre of the Department of Municipalities and Transport has unveiled its state-of-the-art Green Bus, powered by clean hydrogen and electric energy.

The Green Buses will serve Route 65, connecting Marina Mall and Shams Boutik on Al Reem Island.

This innovative Green Bus Program, developed by Abu Dhabi Mobility, aims to transform Abu Dhabi Island into a green public transport zone by 2030, marking a significant milestone in sustainable transportation.

With this program, the Emirate will evaluate the performance of the Green Buses. As the public bus fleet transitions from diesel to renewable energy, it is projected that annual carbon dioxide emissions will decrease by over 100,000 metric tonnes in the future.

This reduction in greenhouse gas emissions will highlight Abu Dhabi’s dedication to the Paris Agreement and its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

This program goes beyond showing what green buses can do; it is a comprehensive initiative designed to evaluate and select the most effective hydrogen and electric technologies for public transport. It aims to offer these sustainable options to residents, visitors, and commuters in Abu Dhabi.

The assessment period for the Green Bus Program will run until June 2025, following its launch in November 2023. Throughout this time, bus operators and drivers will undergo both theoretical and practical training sessions conducted by Abu Dhabi Mobility’s partners. Additionally, certified technicians will receive ongoing training to ensure they are well-prepared for daily maintenance and inspections.

