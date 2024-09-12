Desert camping 101: How to prepare for safe camping in the UAE

Hello, camping season! With winter on the horizon, many residents are gearing up for camping adventures with family and friends. However, you must ensure you’re well-prepared for the unique challenges of Dubai’s deserts.

To enhance safety and preparedness, the Dubai Police recently hosted an awareness workshop for staff working in tourist camps. This initiative aims to equip them with essential skills for managing emergencies and preventing fires.

In a recent Facebook video, Dubai Police demonstrated crucial safety techniques, including the proper use of fire extinguishers and maintaining a safe distance from flames. The workshop also covered first-aid essentials, such as responding to choking incidents, applying bandages, and wound care. These vital skills are designed to ensure a safe and enjoyable desert camping experience for everyone.

Apart from managing fire and emergencies, how else can you stay safe in the wilderness of the UAE? Here are five tips for you before you go camping with family and friends.

Tip #1: Stay warm

Desert nights can be surprisingly cold despite the daytime heat. Be prepared by layering your clothing, using insulated sleeping bags, and choosing well-sealed tents. Pack extra warm clothing to ensure you stay comfortable throughout the night.

Tip #2: Stay hydrated

Dehydration is a significant risk in the desert, so bring plenty of water. You’ll need more than just drinking water—plan on using up to 20 liters daily, with 5 liters allocated for drinking. Calculate your water needs based on the length of your trip and ensure you have a plan for carrying it.

Tip #3: Be weather-ready

Always check the weather forecast before your trip. Be prepared for rain, wind, or extreme heat. If it’s windy, position your fire away from your tents and be mindful of the wind’s direction to prevent fires from spreading.

Tip #4: Store food safely

Prevent food contamination by storing food in airtight, lockable containers. Always wash your hands and utensils thoroughly to avoid food-borne illnesses. Proper food storage and hygiene are crucial for a safe camping experience.

Tip #5: Beware of wildlife

While you won’t find bears in the desert, scorpions, spiders, and snakes may be present. Before settling in for the night, store your shoes and bags inside your tent or vehicle to avoid unwanted encounters. These creatures are drawn to dark, warm, and moist places, so exercise caution when packing up and moving gear.