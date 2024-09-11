Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris for President, Criticizes Trump’s use of AI

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift wrote, emphasizing her belief in Harris’s ability to champion key issues. In her post, Swift included a photo with her cat and signed off as “childless cat lady,” a pointed reference to a past remark by Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, who once referred to certain Democrats as “a bunch of childless cat ladies.” Vance later claimed the comment was sarcastic.

U.S. pop sensation Taylor Swift officially endorsed Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris for president following Harris’s debate against Republican former President Donald Trump. Swift announced her support via Instagram, where she also shared her concerns about AI and misinformation.

Swift’s endorsement is significant, marking one of the highest-profile endorsements Harris has received from the entertainment industry. Hollywood has largely rallied behind Harris, a Californian who resides with her husband, Doug Emhoff, in Los Angeles.

The pop star also took the opportunity to address a recent incident where Trump shared a fake image of Swift seemingly endorsing him. “Trump’s post really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” Swift remarked. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.”

Swift, who supported Joe Biden in the 2020 election, is now urging her followers, including her massive fanbase known as “Swifties,” to back Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, in the upcoming November election.