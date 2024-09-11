Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marcos honors late father on 107th birth anniversary

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 mins ago

Courtesy: Bongbong Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. paid tribute to his late father, former President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., on his 107th birth anniversary, reflecting on the wisdom and principles that continue to guide him as a leader.

“Not a day goes by where I don’t think about my father. His wisdom remains a guiding force, reminding me of the principles that should lead our nation forward,” Marcos shared in a Facebook post.

Marcos, accompanied by First Lady Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos, attended a wreath-laying ceremony and a Thanksgiving Mass in Ilocos Norte, emphasizing his father’s dedication to serving and protecting the Filipino people.

The President declared September 11 a non-working day in Ilocos Norte, allowing residents to fully participate in the commemoration.

