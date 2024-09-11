Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Big wins and excitement await this September with Big Ticket Abu Dhabi!

Are you ready to transform your September? Start the month off right with a guaranteed AED 20 prize and dive into a world of excitement and incredible opportunities!

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi promises not only a guaranteed AED 20 prize but also a month filled with thrilling opportunities and big wins. Get ready to transform your month and dive into the excitement!

While September may bring adjustments as you settle back into your routine and face increased expenses from school fees, rent, and other financial commitments, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi is here to offer an incredible opportunity that promises joy and excitement!

This September, you have the chance to win incredible prizes that could make your month truly extraordinary.

Big Ticket is giving away a massive grand prize of AED 20 million, along with ten additional prizes of AED 100,000 each. Plus, every Tuesday, three lucky ticket holders will be surprised with AED 100,000 each during the special “Lucky Tuesday” draws.

But that’s not all—you can also get a chance to win a luxurious Maserati Ghibli worth approximately AED 410,000!

Just like Filipino winner Sharon Cabello, who struck gold twice with a BMW in 2022 and a Jeep Rubicon in 2023, you could be the next big winner!

Here’s how to join the excitement: Each ticket purchased automatically enters you into the weekly e-draw for a chance to win AED 100,000. Additionally, every ticket gives you a shot at the grand prize and the ten AED 100,000 prizes on October 3. Don’t forget to mark your calendar for this thrilling draw!

Here are the weekly e-draw dates:

Week 1: September 1st – 9th, Draw Date: September 10th
Week 2: September 10th – 16th, Draw Date: September 17th
Week 3: September 17th – 23rd, Draw Date: September 24th
Week 4: September 24th – 30th, Draw Date: October 1st

Remember, each ticket is valid for only one weekly e-draw.

This September, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi is your ticket to excitement and amazing prizes. Don’t miss out on this chance to turn your month into something extraordinary. Get your tickets now and be part of the excitement!

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino24 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

