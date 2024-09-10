Sara Duterte skips 2nd hearing on OVP budget

Vice President Sara Duterte, along with her entire team, was absent from the second House committee hearing on the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) proposed 2025 budget on Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Duterte reiterated that the OVP “defers entirely to the discretion and judgment of the (Appropriations) Committee regarding its budget proposal for 2025.” This stance mirrored her previous response, which sparked frustration among House lawmakers and turned what is usually a swift budget hearing into a contentious session last August.

In a letter to House Speaker Martin Romualdez dated Sept. 10, Duterte stated that the OVP had submitted “all necessary documentation” to the House appropriations panel for the proposed P2.037 billion budget for the coming year.

Despite the low turnout, with only a few officials from other government agencies like the Department of Budget and Management and the Commission on Audit (COA) in attendance, the committee proceeded with the budget deliberations.

“She may not like our questions last hearing, she may not like being questioned about the OVP expenses, she may not like sitting with us here in the House, but she is accountable to the people,” said Gabriela Rep.. Arlene Brosas during the session.

Duterte has faced criticism for her use of confidential funds in 2022, a matter currently under scrutiny by the Supreme Court. Lawmakers have also revealed that the COA issued a Notice of Disallowance for P73 million in confidential funds disbursed by the OVP.