Overseas voting: Here’s where to register

With less than a month remaining before overseas voting registration closes, Filipinos who will be abroad during the 2025 national elections are being encouraged to act fast and exercise their rights.

For those who will be outside the Philippines during the overseas voting period from April 13 to May 12, 2025, here are the designated offices where you can register.

If you are currently working or residing abroad, you may visit the registration centers at Philippine Embassies, Consulates, and Manila Economic and Cultural Offices to complete your registration in person.

In the UAE, you may visit the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi or the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai to register and vote.

Meanwhile, if you are still in the Philippines, you may register at the following offices:

Office for Overseas Voting (OFOV) Extension Office in Intramuros, Manila

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Office of the Consular Affairs – ASEANA in Parañaque

DFA – NCR Central at Robinsons Galleria

Maritime Industry Authority Central Office at MARINA Building in Manila

Commission on Filipinos Overseas in Diliman, Quezon City

Department of Migrant Workers in Mandaluyong

BDO Building in Ermita, Manila

If your biometrics are already registered and you need to reactivate or update your personal information, you may file it through the virtual frontline services of the Office for Overseas Voting. Send a copy of your information sheet of your Philippine passport and the application form or OVF 1 to [email protected].

The overseas registration period is until September 30, 2024, only.