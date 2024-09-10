Apple unveils AI-powered iPhone 16 series

Apple has released the latest series of its flagship product, the iPhone 16, which features advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and improved camera controls!

This series is Apple’s first smartphone specifically designed for generative AI, launched at the Apple Glowtime 2024 event in Cupertino, California.

“The next generation of iPhone has been designed for Apple Intelligence from the ground up. It marks the beginning of an exciting new era,” Chief Executive Tim Cook said during the product launch.

The iPhone 16 features Apple Intelligence, a personal system that enhances writing, self-expression, and productivity. It promises advanced privacy protections, ensuring that your data remains secure and inaccessible to anyone, including Apple itself.

The new series also adds a single-click button on the side of the phone for better camera control.

Its camera system offers a two-in-one 48MP Fusion, delivering super-high-resolution images or allowing you to zoom in with 2x optical-quality Telephoto.

On September 13, 2024, the iPhone 16 will be available for pre-order in the UAE, with prices starting from AED3,399. In-store stock will be available starting Sept. 20.

It also announced the launch of Apple Watch Series 10 and updatwes on other major gadgets including the Apple Watch Ultra 2, AirPods 4, AirPods Max, and AirPods Pro 2.