Senate cites Alice Guo in contempt again for false testimony

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality cited dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo in contempt for the second time on Monday, accusing her of continuing to lie to the senators.

Guo, whose fingerprints matched those of Chinese national Guo Hua Ping, repeatedly refused to answer questions about her true identity during the hearing.

“Ako po si Alice Guo,” she said when asked if she and Guo Hua Ping are one and the same.

Senators found Guo’s answer unacceptable despite glaring evidence contradicting Guo’s claims.

“Alice Guo is continuing to lie to this committee despite glaring evidence that she is a Chinese national named Guo Hua Ping, whose father Jian Zhong Guo is Chinese based on her own declaration in this committee, and whose mother Lin Wen Yi is also Chinese based on her own declarations in bank documents, by the way, verified by the AMLC,” said Senator Risa Hontiveros, who chairs the panel.

“This is a blatant defiance of the legislative’s constitutional power of inquiry. Lumalabas na pinaglalaruan mo ang aming batas at pinapaikot mo ang mga Pilipino, pero ibahin mo ang Senado,” she added.

Hontiveros then moved to cite Guo in contempt of the Senate “for testifying falsely and evasively” before the committee, a motion seconded by Senator Joel Villanueva.