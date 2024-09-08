Filipinos seeking jobs abroad warned of online illegal recruiters

Filipinos planning to work abroad have been cautioned about the growing threat of illegal recruiters on social media.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has issued a public advisory, urging individuals to verify the legitimacy of recruitment agencies and their agents through the department’s official channels to avoid falling victim to fraudulent job offers.

“Mag-ingat po tayo sa mga illegal recruiters na naglipana sa social media at ibang online platforms. Ugalin na i-verify muna sa DMW kung lisensyado ang agency at mga agents nito upang matiyak kung totoo ang pangakong trabaho abroad,” the agency said in a Facebook post.