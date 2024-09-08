Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Filipinos seeking jobs abroad warned of online illegal recruiters

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin58 mins ago

Filipinos planning to work abroad have been cautioned about the growing threat of illegal recruiters on social media.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has issued a public advisory, urging individuals to verify the legitimacy of recruitment agencies and their agents through the department’s official channels to avoid falling victim to fraudulent job offers.

“Mag-ingat po tayo sa mga illegal recruiters na naglipana sa social media at ibang online platforms. Ugalin na i-verify muna sa DMW kung lisensyado ang agency at mga agents nito upang matiyak kung totoo ang pangakong trabaho abroad,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

Licensed recruitment agencies can be verified through https://dmw.gov.ph/licensed-recruitment-agencies; while the approved job orders can be checked through this link: https://dmw.gov.ph/approved-job-orders.
The DMW is calling on the public to report any suspicious illegal recruitment activities in their communities or fake overseas job postings on social media through their contact details:
Tel No.: (02) 87210619

FB Messenger: DMW Anti-Illegal Recruitment and Trafficking in Persons Program

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin58 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

quiboloy 2

Apollo Quiboloy arrested–Abalos

2 mins ago
UAE parks

UAE: Top destinations you might want to visit this winter

12 mins ago
Screenshot 2024 09 08 at 1.34.24 PM

THE UAE AMNESTY SCHEME: A beacon of hope and new beginnings

2 hours ago
houthi 2

Filipino seafarers safely return to PH after Houthi attack

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button