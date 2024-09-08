Filipino seafarers safely return to PH after Houthi attack

Seventeen Filipino crew members of the SW Northwind Vessel-1 have safely arrived in the Philippines, after being attacked by the Houthi rebels.

The first batch consisting of 14 seafarers arrived on Sept. 7, while the remaining three arrived today, Sept. 8, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said in a social media post.

“Tatlo sa 17 Pilipinong tripulante na sakay ng SW Northwind Vessel-1, na binomba sa Red Sea, ang matagumpay na nakauwi sa bansa lulan ng Flight PR659 sa NAIA Terminal 1, ngayong Setyembre 8. Ang mga ito ay karagdagang grupo sa 14 na naunang nakabalik kahapon, Setyembre 7, sa parehong flight,” OWWA said.

In August, the Houthi rebels attacked the SW Northwind Vessel-1 along the Red Sea.

Meanwhile, OWWA assured the members that immediate assistance would be provided.

“Patuloy ang Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) at OWWA sa ating suporta para sa ating mga Kababayan. Sa katunayan nagbibigay tayo ng financial, food, at transportation assistance, pati na rin ng hotel accommodation kung kinakailangan,” the agency added.