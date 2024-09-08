DILG Secretary Abalos visits Filipinos in Dubai, delivers key updates

Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. met briefly with the Filipino community in Dubai today, September 8, where he outlined recent key developments related to strengthening the Philippines-UAE relations, particularly in enhancing security and law enforcement cooperation.

His schedule was adjusted following the “arrest” earlier today of Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, the fugitive leader of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ. Abalos said he will officially present Quiboloy to the public in a press conference, thus requiring his immediate return to the Philippines.

“Bakit ko kailangang umuwi? Because Pastor Quiboloy has been arrested ngayon pong araw na ito,” Abalos said, praising the efforts of the Philippine National Police (PNP), led by its chief, Maj. Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil who was also in attendance.

He highlighted the latest assistance provided by the UAE government to the Philippines, specifically in terms of trainings and AI programs aimed at improved security. He noted that this support was a reason for bringing top-level officials from the PNP with him.

“Dinala ko ang ating kapulisan para gayahin ang ginagawa rito, zero crimes… gayahin ang sistema, peace and order sa Dubai,” he said.

Further, he talked about the controversial viral photo of him with former mayor Alice Guo and Marbil, and again clarified that the said photo was taken for internal documentation and that he was unaware of Guo making peace signs with a smile.

He will be back in Dubai on Thursday for important meetings with UAE President His Highness Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Lt. General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“Hindi bale, hindi naman nakakapagod ‘yan. Ang importante alam mo sa puso mo na tama ang ginagawa mo. Lahat ng klaseng batikos balewala. Just remain focused,” Abalos said, pertaining to the criticisms he has been facing amid his hectic schedule.

The event, hosted by the Filipino Social Club in partnership with the UAE Philippine Embassy, Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, and Migrant Workers Office – Dubai and Northern Emirates, was graced by Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso A. Ver, PNP chief Maj. Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil, Philippine Consul General Marford M. Angeles, and other esteemed officials from various Filipino organizations in the UAE.