OFWs: Tips before accepting a job in the UAE

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino12 mins ago

The UAE offers a wealth of opportunities, but it’s crucial for OFWs to thoroughly research and carefully navigate the job search process.

Confused about the job application process in the UAE?

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) advises all OFWs to reach out to their DMW Public Information Assistance Center office for guidance on legal procedures abroad.

To assist you in your job search, here are some essential tips to consider before accepting a job offer in the UAE.

Tip #1: Understand every page of your employment contract.

Make sure to read every page of your employment contract carefully. It’s crucial to fully understand the terms and conditions before you sign. Don’t leave anything to chance—knowing what’s in your contract upfront can save you from potential issues later.

Tip #2: Secure your employment visa first.

Never start working without obtaining your employment visa, as it’s illegal in the UAE. Working without a valid visa not only breaks the law but also puts you at risk. Make sure you have your visa in place to protect yourself and stay compliant.

Tip #3: Beware of scams.

Many scammers use phone calls or social media to recruit people. Be cautious if you receive job offers via text messages that start with “Hello dear” or if they ask for a “fee.” Always do your research to ensure the company is legitimate before proceeding. Do not be too trusting.

Tip #4: Do not fake your credentials.

Some may believe that faking credentials will lead to success, but it’s crucial to avoid this. The truth will eventually come out, and being caught can result in arrest and serious consequences. Always present genuine credentials to avoid such risks.

Tip #5: Settle for at least AED 1,500.

When looking for a job, ensure your contract states a basic salary of at least AED 1,500. Household service workers receive this amount, so if you’re in a different role, like an office worker, your salary should be equal to or higher. Failing to meet this can cause issues down the line, especially when verifying your employment contract.

Lastly, if you have any doubts or concerns, don’t hesitate to reach out to the DMW Public Information Assistance Center for guidance on legal procedures abroad. Their 24/7 hotlines are always available to assist you:

(02) 8722-11-44
(02) 8722-11-55

WhatsApp / Viber:
+639205171059
+639271478186
+639083268344

