DOJ: Government officials who aided Alice Guo’s escape to be revealed soon

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is expected to release the findings of its investigation into government personnel who may have assisted the escape of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo.

An official from the DOJ revealed that the results would be made public “very soon.”

“I was just informed that the investigation is nearing completion, and we can expect the results to be released soon,” DOJ Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Mico Clavano said during a news forum in Quezon City.

Clavano indicated that the results could be disclosed this month unless new evidence emerges that requires further investigation.

“While no specific timeline has been given, based on the direction from the DOJ Secretary [Jesus Crispin Remulla], we anticipate that the findings could be revealed this month.

“However, if new facts come to light, the timeline may be extended,” he explained. Clavano refrained from providing details on the number of individuals involved or the identities of the government personnel under investigation, stating that he is “not privy to that information.”

“We are not only considering the involvement of public officials in aiding and abetting her escape, but we are also exploring the possibility of private individuals being involved as well,” Clavano added.

He emphasized that Guo could not have orchestrated her escape alone, pointing to the extensive network within the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) industry.

“She couldn’t have done this by herself. There is certainly a network involved, and the POGO network is quite large, with bosses, managers, and supervisors potentially assisting one another,” he said. In August, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. issued a stern warning that “heads will roll” if any government personnel were found to have helped Guo evade capture.

“There is no room in this government for anyone who places personal interest above serving the Filipino people with honor, integrity, and justice,” the President declared.

Guo reportedly fled the Philippines on July 18. She was apprehended in a townhouse in Tangerang City, Indonesia, and was brought back to the country on September 6.

She faces a criminal complaint related to her alleged involvement in illegal POGO activities.