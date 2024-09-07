Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

DOJ: Government officials who aided Alice Guo’s escape to be revealed soon

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino33 seconds ago

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is expected to release the findings of its investigation into government personnel who may have assisted the escape of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo.

An official from the DOJ revealed that the results would be made public “very soon.”

“I was just informed that the investigation is nearing completion, and we can expect the results to be released soon,” DOJ Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Mico Clavano said during a news forum in Quezon City.

Clavano indicated that the results could be disclosed this month unless new evidence emerges that requires further investigation.

“While no specific timeline has been given, based on the direction from the DOJ Secretary [Jesus Crispin Remulla], we anticipate that the findings could be revealed this month.

“However, if new facts come to light, the timeline may be extended,” he explained. Clavano refrained from providing details on the number of individuals involved or the identities of the government personnel under investigation, stating that he is “not privy to that information.”

“We are not only considering the involvement of public officials in aiding and abetting her escape, but we are also exploring the possibility of private individuals being involved as well,” Clavano added.

He emphasized that Guo could not have orchestrated her escape alone, pointing to the extensive network within the Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) industry.

“She couldn’t have done this by herself. There is certainly a network involved, and the POGO network is quite large, with bosses, managers, and supervisors potentially assisting one another,” he said. In August, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. issued a stern warning that “heads will roll” if any government personnel were found to have helped Guo evade capture.

“There is no room in this government for anyone who places personal interest above serving the Filipino people with honor, integrity, and justice,” the President declared.

Guo reportedly fled the Philippines on July 18. She was apprehended in a townhouse in Tangerang City, Indonesia, and was brought back to the country on September 6.

She faces a criminal complaint related to her alleged involvement in illegal POGO activities.

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino33 seconds ago
Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

Related Articles

Alice guo 2

BI official apologizes for viral selfie with Alice Guo in Indonesia

11 mins ago
job hunting filipino

OFWs: Tips before accepting a job in the UAE

12 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2024 03 10T155601.713

Search for fugitive pastor Apollo Quiboloy in Davao City continues–PNP

44 mins ago
Mariah carey

Mariah Carey joins Filipino fans in early Christmas celebration with hit holiday song

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button