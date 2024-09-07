BI official apologizes for viral selfie with Alice Guo in Indonesia

A Bureau of Immigration (BI) official issued an apology on Saturday after a selfie featuring BI personnel with dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo in Indonesia went viral.

“I apologize for the photo. It was never intended to be shared publicly,” said BI Fugitive Search Unit chief Rendel Ryan Sy during an interview with GMA News.

The photo, he explained, was meant for internal situational reporting (sitrep) purposes only.

Sy expressed surprise at the photo’s viral spread, stating, “I was shocked when the picture leaked out.”

He noted that the Immigration personnel in the photo were likely smiling out of relief after successfully locating Guo.

“We saw that some agents couldn’t hide their smiles in the picture, probably because it was a moment of relief. That was the first time Alice Guo was turned over to us,” Sy added.

Despite the internal nature of the photo, Sy said he was uncertain who shared it on social media. “I’m not sure who posted it, but it was supposed to be for sitrep only,” he reiterated.

The photo surfaced on Wednesday after Guo was arrested by Indonesian police in a townhouse in Tangerang City and subsequently handed over to Philippine authorities.

Senator Risa Hontiveros, who is leading a Senate investigation into Guo’s alleged involvement in illegal activities, criticized the incident, stating that the former mayor should not be treated like a celebrity.

Senator Joel Villanueva also condemned the government agents for their “unprofessional” behavior.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has since instructed officials to issue show cause orders to the agents who took photos with Guo.

However, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. downplayed the issue, remarking that taking selfies is “part of the new culture now.”

Another viral photo showed Guo smiling and making a “peace sign” alongside Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. and Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Rommel Marbil.

The PNP later apologized for the “friendly” images of Marbil with Guo during her deportation from Indonesia.

Abalos defended the photo, stating it was taken for documentation purposes and that he was unaware of Guo’s gesture as he was focused on the camera.