Alice Guo’s brother wishes to surrender to authorities

Wesley Guo, the dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo’s brother, expressed his wishes to surrender to the authorities.

In an ambush interview, the Guo’s legal counsel Stephen David told reporters: “Gusto niya [Wesley] sumurrender na.”

“Syempre dumadating yung point sa isang tao na nadi-discourage ka. The human being that we are, dumarating yung point ng kahinaan natin. Actually, ‘yun naman ang tamang gawin eh,” David added.

According to David, Wesley stated this after the lawyer talked with Alice.

However, Wesley and his legal team have not coordinated with the authorities yet on his supposed surrender. David said: “Hindi ko muna yan sasabihin, pero we’re working on that.”

Moreover, the lawyer said he does not know Wesley’s whereabouts despite expressing his willingness to surrender.

“Hindi ko alam. Kahit tanungin mo hindi ka naman sasagutin n’un,” David said.

Wesley is one of the individuals ordered arrested by the Senate. According to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), it was revealed that Wesley’s real name is Xiang Dian Guo, a Chinese national who arrived in the country in 1999.

Wesley faces an outstanding arrest order from the Senate for failing to appear, despite receiving due notices, at the committee on women’s hearing on July 10.

Meanwhile, Alice and her sister, Shiela Guo, admitted that the three siblings left the Philippines by taking three separate boat rides to Malaysia. From there, they flew to Singapore before traveling to Batam, Indonesia, via ferry.

Shiela revealed that she parted ways with Wesley and Alice in Indonesia, where she and Cassandra Li Ong were later arrested.

Cassandra, Wesley’s girlfriend, is the authorized representative of Lucky South 99, the POGO hub in Porac, Pampanga, that was raided by authorities.