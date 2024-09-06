Screenshots revealed: Carlos Yulo dad vs girlfriend clash in online feud

Mark Andrew Yulo, father of Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo, and the gymnast’s girlfriend, Chloe San Jose, clashed in an online feud in a Facebook post.

According to Mark Andrew’s comment on his son’s post, Carlos should apologize to his mom, Angelica Yulo, because he called her a “thief.”

“Masaya ako sa narating mo nak,” Mark Andrew wrote. “Pero dapat mag sorry ka sa nanay mo na sinabihan mong mag nanakaw para luminis yang imahen mo,” he added.

The gymnast’s girlfriend, Chloe San Jose, replied to Mark Andrew’s comment, saying that Angelica cursed her son.

“Bat hindi niyo din po sabihin na sinumpa po siya ni tita Angge na gagapang si Caloy sa lupa before po siya mag qualify sa olympics last year?” Chloe wrote. “Sinabi pa po niya na kahit ilang rosaryo pa ang ipadala niya kay Caloy ay hinding hindi na po mananalo si Caloy,” Chloe wrote.

“Kinuwento pa po sakin ni caloy before siya lumipad po sa olympics na sinabihan niyo po siyang galingan niya at ipagdarasal niyo po siya para pag nanalo po siya eh wala na silang masabi po jan sa bahay. Dahil ang sabi niyo po kay caloy ay marami po kayong naririnig na hindi magagandang salita sa kanila,” she added.

The content creator also said that they have called the Yulo family several times to apologize. “Matagal na panahon at ilang beses na po kami nag sorry ni caloy at nag try makipag usap po sainyong lahat, pero bakit po ganito?” Chloe said.

“Pero wala na po yun tito eh, nakapag patawad na po kami and we’re always praying for you po. God bless us all po, let’s all pray na lang po for healing, guidance and love from HIM,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Mark Andrew also said that he has been calling the couple but there are no replies. “Tinatawagan ko kayo ni Caloy ayaw [niyong] sumagot,” he wrote.

Chloe revealed all the screenshots of posts and comments that the Yulo family had against her.

Meanwhile, Mark Andrew reshared a Facebook post of a family friend, Gerald Fajardo, who has access to the family’s group chat that includes Chloe.