RTA to change Mashreq Metro Station name to InsuranceMarket

The Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) will rename its Mashreq Metro Station to the InsuranceMarket Metro Station.

In RTA’s post on X (formerly Twitter), the company wrote: “RTA has awarded the naming rights of Mashreq Metro Station to [InsuranceMarket], the largest insurance platform in the UAE since 1995.”

Situated on Sheikh Zayed Road along the Red Line, the station is located between the Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Internet City Metro Stations. This new name will remain in effect for the next 10 years.

According to the CEO of the Rail Agency at RTA, Abdul Mohsen Ibrahim Kalbat, this collaboration with InsuranceMarket.ae is an example of a successful public-private partnership.

The collaboration between the RTA and the insurance platform will generate job opportunities across various fields, offering the private sector a chance to contribute to the government’s leadership and growth initiatives. Meanwhile, major companies and entrepreneurs get to showcase and promote their brands on Dubai Metro stations.

“Here, they can market their products, services, and solutions across various economic and commercial sectors. This aligns with their goals to enhance global competitiveness, grow their businesses in Dubai and the UAE, and expand into international markets,” said Kalbat.

Avinash Babur, Founder & CEO of InsuranceMarket.ae, also expressed his appreciation for the awarding of the Metro Station naming rights as it is one of their milestones as an organization.

The Metro Station will be renamed to InsuranceMarket Metro Station between September and November, with updates applied to both external and internal signage, including directional signs. Additionally, RTA’s smart systems and public transport apps will reflect the new name.

The RTA encourages all metro riders to be aware of these changes.

