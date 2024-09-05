Tarlac Court orders arrest of Alice Guo

The Capas, Tarlac Regional Trial Court Branch 109 has issued an arrest warrant against dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice Guo for a graft case.

The court set her bail at P90,000 each for violation of Section 3(e) and 3(h) of Republic Act 3019.

The decision stemmed from the case filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government against Guo and other local officials before the Office of the Ombudsman over her alleged links to the raided Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) in Bamban.

“Sila muna kasi issued by a court yan eh. And if/when she posts bail, dun na siya dalhin sa atin,” Senate President Chiz Escudero told reporters in who will be having custody of Guo.

The senate has a standing warrant of arrest against Guo.