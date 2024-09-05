Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

DMW urges distressed OFWs to contact ORCC for repatriation needs

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is urging all OFWs to reach out to the One Repatriation Command Center (ORCC) for assistance with repatriation if they need support.

DMW stressed that this offer is not for OFWs only but also for families, friends, and relatives of OFWs.

“Ikaw ba ay isang OFW, kamag-anak ng OFW, o may kakilalang OFW na nangangailangan ng tulong?
Makipag-ugnayan sa rating DMW One Repatriation Command Center para sa agarang aksyon at tulong,” the Department wrote on its Facebook page.

They also urged OFWs to call 1348 DMW-Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) 24/7 Hotline or email them at [email protected].

If the OFW is unable to call the hotline, their families or next of kin can jump in and provide the attending case officers with the details of the case.

OFWs may also visit the Department’s DMW-ORCC’s Help Desk as a walk-in applicant. The Help Desk is available from Monday to Friday, from 8 AM to 5 PM, ready to welcome distressed OFWs who need urgent help.

The ORCC is a centralized command center or network that aims to assist, monitor, and record the repatriation of distressed OFWs. For a successful repatriation, DMW works closely with other relevant government agencies, enterprises, and concerned stakeholders.

According to the OWWA’s website, the ORCC will act on all OFWs’ requests, whether documented or not.

