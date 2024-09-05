Alice Guo after her arrest: I’m good

Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo refused to talk to the media following her arrest in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Guo was in high spirits when she was turned over from Indonesian authorities to Philippine authorities.

“I’m good, I’m good,” she said when asked if she was doing okay in a GMA News report.

Guo also responded positively when she was asked if she was confident that she could answer all complaints against her.

Bureau of Immigration Fugitive Search Unit Chief Rendel Ryan Sy said they just have to process Guo’s deportation clearance before transferring her to her scheduled chartered flight.

“Ang importante ma deport natin siya within the seven hours, or six hours na lang siguro, na timeframe nating ngayon,” he said.