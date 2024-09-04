Second-largest diamond in the world found in Africa

Latest NewsGlobalNewsTFT News

The world’s second-largest diamond was discovered in the Karowe mine in Botswana, Africa.

According to “24 Oras,” the 2,492-carat diamond was discovered, thanks to x-ray technology. Gemologist Blaise Badar said that it might be worth billions, especially with its size.

“Malaki na talaga ‘yung value niya kasi kahit na makakuha ka ng hindi naman perfect tapos ganun kalaki, hindi na ordinaryo ‘yun. Hindi mo masabi kung ilang bilyon ‘yun,” said Badar.

In addition to assessing a gemstone’s value and quality by its weight, its carat measurement is also crucial. Each carat is equivalent to 0.200 grams or 200 milligrams, providing a standardized way to gauge the stone’s size.

Africa is the second-biggest producer of natural diamonds after Russia, renowned for yielding some of the hardest and most valuable gemstones.

“Carbon ‘yan eh, sa ilalim talaga ‘yan. Mostly Africa, ‘yung weather nila, marami talagang diamond. Pinakamatigas na mineral na ‘yan,” Badar said.

Meanwhile, the world’s largest Cullinan diamond was found in South Africa in 1905, measuring 3,106 carats.

