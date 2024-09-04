OWWA eyes Seafarer’s Hub, OFW Lounge in Cebu

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) is planning to set up a Seafarer’s Hub and OFW Lounge in Cebu to better serve the needs of both land and sea-based overseas Filipino workers.

Following his participation in the Asian Carrier Conference, OWWA Administrator Arnell Ignacio visited Cebu City to scout potential locations for these new facilities, OWWA said in a Facebook post.

In his previous interview, Ignacio said that the agency is eyeing setting up more OFW lounges in other international airports, following the launching of two OFW Lounge at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminals 1 and 3 in January and July 2024, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Seafarer’s Hub located in Malate, Manila, was inaugurated in July this year.

In addition to his site visits, Ignacio checked in at the Department of Foreign Affairs Satellite Office to ensure that services for OFWs are running smoothly. He also met with officials at the Department of Public Works and Highways Regional Office 7 to finalize agreements for the renovation of the OWWA Regional Welfare Office.