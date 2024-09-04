Marcos says no communication with Duterte since Cabinet exit

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. revealed that he has had no communication with Vice President Sara Duterte since she resigned from the Cabinet in July.

“No, not at all. The last time I spoke to her was when she handed me her resignation. We haven’t spoken since,” Marcos told reporters in response to questions about their current relationship.

Marcos also addressed Duterte’s recent apology to members of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) for urging them to support his presidential campaign in 2022.

The KOJC is led by fugitive religious figure Apollo Quiboloy.

“That’s her prerogative. I still don’t understand why, but that is her choice. Wala tayong magagawa,” Marcos said.

Duterte stepped down as Education Secretary on July 19, with former Senator Sonny Angara taking over the role.

Earlier this month, Duterte criticized the country’s leadership and called on Filipinos to demand better governance.

“We Filipinos deserve more than what we are hearing and seeing from the government right now. We Filipinos deserve better,” she said.

Duterte also expressed discontent over the removal of her security detail and the release of photos showing her traveling to Germany during Typhoon Carina in August.