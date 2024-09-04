Marcos mobilizes full gov’t response to aid Filipinos hit by Tropical Storm Enteng

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has fully mobilized the government to assist Filipinos affected by Tropical Storm Enteng, which continues to impact several regions across the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, President Marcos announced that over ₱16 million in humanitarian aid has been delivered to the hardest-hit areas.

“Additionally, ₱65.56 million in standby funds and ₱2.60 billion worth of food and non-food items are prepositioned and ready to be deployed to ensure that aid reaches where it’s needed most,” the President stated.

He highlighted that rescue teams have been tirelessly working since the onset of the storm, with more than 63,000 Filipinos safely evacuated to 452 centers.

The President also urged local government units (LGUs) to promptly address waste management issues, noting that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Department of Energy (DOE) teams are on the ground, clearing roads and working to restore power.

President Marcos encouraged residents in Ilocos, the Cordilleras, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora, Bulacan, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Bicol, Western Visayas, Negros Island, and Northern Samar to follow local authorities’ advice and take necessary precautions to ensure safety.

Although Enteng is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Wednesday, September 4, 2024, the President assured that government efforts to assist typhoon victims will continue.

“Together, we will overcome this storm as we do [to] all challenges,” he said. |