Dubai closes 3 schools for failing quality standards

Photo of Camille Quirino Camille Quirino42 mins ago

For illustrative purposes only.

Dubai closed three schools last year for falling short of quality educational standards in the emirate.

This was announced during the ‘Meet the CEO’ event organized by the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO).

At the event, Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), underscored their dedication to maintaining top educational standards across schools and institutions in the emirate.

According to HE Miran, the three key factors that make educational institutions in Dubai successful are diversity, flexibility, and high quality.

She also noted that the preparations for the current academic year had begun in January. The Authority also sought inputs from all stakeholders in the education sector.

Dubai boasts 223 private schools with 17 different curricula, serving over 365,000 students. HE Miran announced that six new schools will open this academic year.

Additionally, 285 early childhood centers are offering 17 curricula and educational programs. This year, 29 new centers, including one with a Chinese curriculum, will add 2,838 enrollment slots.

Dubai is home to 38 licensed higher education institutions offering over 650 academic programs and serving nearly 35,000 students. HE Miran announced that four new higher education institutions will open this year.

KHDA prioritizes on educational growth as they position Dubai to have a reputation for high-quality education while offering diverse options. During the past two years, the emirate has seen a 16 percent increase in early childhood centers, a 12 percent increase in schools and higher education, and a 25 growth in international students.

HE Miran also noted that the KHDA focuses on improving the well-being of educators and students by fostering a supportive learning environment while upholding the highest performance standards.

HE Miran also noted that the KHDA focuses on improving the well-being of educators and students by fostering a supportive learning environment while upholding the highest performance standards.

Photo of Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino

Camille Quirino is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, passionate about sharing the stories of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs). She previously contributed to Magic 89.9 and various TV productions and finds fulfillment in crafting compelling narratives that shed light on the experiences of OFWs. Outside of work, Camille enjoys playing the ukulele and meeting new people to hear their stories. She believes everyone has a unique narrative worth sharing and is dedicated to capturing these stories in her writing. Reach Camille at [email protected].

