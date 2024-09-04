Dubai closes 3 schools for failing quality standards

Dubai closed three schools last year for falling short of quality educational standards in the emirate.

This was announced during the ‘Meet the CEO’ event organized by the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO).

At the event, Her Excellency Aisha Miran, Director General of Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), underscored their dedication to maintaining top educational standards across schools and institutions in the emirate.

According to HE Miran, the three key factors that make educational institutions in Dubai successful are diversity, flexibility, and high quality.

She also noted that the preparations for the current academic year had begun in January. The Authority also sought inputs from all stakeholders in the education sector.

Dubai boasts 223 private schools with 17 different curricula, serving over 365,000 students. HE Miran announced that six new schools will open this academic year.

Additionally, 285 early childhood centers are offering 17 curricula and educational programs. This year, 29 new centers, including one with a Chinese curriculum, will add 2,838 enrollment slots.

Dubai is home to 38 licensed higher education institutions offering over 650 academic programs and serving nearly 35,000 students. HE Miran announced that four new higher education institutions will open this year.

KHDA prioritizes on educational growth as they position Dubai to have a reputation for high-quality education while offering diverse options. During the past two years, the emirate has seen a 16 percent increase in early childhood centers, a 12 percent increase in schools and higher education, and a 25 growth in international students.

KHDA is dedicated to advancing educational growth, aiming to establish Dubai as a hub for high-quality education with diverse options. Over the past two years, the emirate has experienced a 16 percent increase in early childhood centers, a 12 percent rise in schools and higher education institutions, and a 25 percent growth in international students.

HE Miran also noted that the KHDA focuses on improving the well-being of educators and students by fostering a supportive learning environment while upholding the highest performance standards.