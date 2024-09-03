MTRCB seeks collaboration with Vivamax, streaming platforms for better content control

The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) is proposing new mechanisms to regulate content on online streaming platforms, as it currently lacks jurisdiction over films distributed online.

During a Senate finance subcommittee hearing on the agency’s proposed P164 million budget for 2025, MTRCB Chairperson Lala Sotto-Antonio addressed concerns raised by Senator Jinggoy Estrada regarding the regulation of content that should be classified as X-rated. Estrada highlighted the issue of minors accessing content intended for mature audiences.

“How can we solve this problem? Even minors can watch films that are supposed to be X-rated, especially on platforms like Vivamax. How can we control and regulate it?” Estrada asked.

Sotto-Antonio acknowledged the challenge, stating, “Truthfully, it is impossible to regulate all these online curated content platform services. We cannot review and classify every material before it is exhibited on screens. First, it is not within our mandate, it is not within our purview, and it is humanly impossible.”

She explained that with only 31 board members, the MTRCB is not equipped to handle the vast amount of content available online. Instead, the agency is exploring ways to collaborate with streaming platforms to ensure content control.

“What we are proposing is to establish mechanisms for content control through cooperation with online streaming apps and online curated content providers (OCCs). By using safeguards, ensuring safety by design, and establishing a feedback mechanism, we can better address concerns and complaints from the public, especially from parents worried about the content their children are exposed to,” Sotto-Antonio said.

She emphasized the importance of having a focal contact point within OCCs to facilitate addressing public concerns. However, she also noted the need for streaming platforms to be responsive and accountable for their content.

Sotto-Antonio mentioned that MTRCB has already engaged in dialogues with Vivamax, and the platform is making efforts to cooperate by implementing PIN codes and creating a new streaming service, VivaOne. However, she acknowledged that the content still raises concerns among the public.