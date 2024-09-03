Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai Police nab delivery rider after viral video shows intentional collision

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin34 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Dubai Police/X

The Dubai Police have arrested a delivery biker who was caught on camera deliberately knocking down another rider.

The arrest followed a viral video clip, showing the driver engaging in reckless behavior after a dispute over the right of way.

The Dubai Police General Command confirmed that the Al Barsha Police Station has referred the case to the Public Prosecution to take legal action against the driver for violating the Decree-Law on Crimes and Penalties, after putting the second driver’s life at risk.

They also urged the public to comply with the UAE laws and resolve disputes through proper channels and with the authorities, rather than personal confrontations.

They also emphasized the critical need to follow traffic regulations to maintain public safety and protect all road users.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin34 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Ybeth Photo 60

MTRCB seeks collaboration with Vivamax, streaming platforms for better content control

1 hour ago
Cacdac Ignacio

DMW reminds Filipinos bound for Qatar: No placement fees allowed

2 hours ago
bini

Star Magic to take legal action vs ‘deepfake’ photos, videos of BINI

3 hours ago
Police

Dubai Police warn against mobile phone use while driving: Your life is worth more than a call

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button