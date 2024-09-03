Dubai Police nab delivery rider after viral video shows intentional collision

The Dubai Police have arrested a delivery biker who was caught on camera deliberately knocking down another rider.

The arrest followed a viral video clip, showing the driver engaging in reckless behavior after a dispute over the right of way.

The Dubai Police General Command confirmed that the Al Barsha Police Station has referred the case to the Public Prosecution to take legal action against the driver for violating the Decree-Law on Crimes and Penalties, after putting the second driver’s life at risk.

They also urged the public to comply with the UAE laws and resolve disputes through proper channels and with the authorities, rather than personal confrontations.

They also emphasized the critical need to follow traffic regulations to maintain public safety and protect all road users.