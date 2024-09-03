DepEd unaware of confidential fund utilization in 2023

The Department of Education (DepEd) liquidated P112 million in confidential funds in 2023 under then-Secretary Vice President Sara Duterte, but DepEd Undersecretary for Finance Annalyn Sevilla testified on Monday that the department had no knowledge of how these funds were utilized.

During the House Appropriations Committee’s deliberations on DepEd’s proposed P793 billion budget for 2025, Sevilla clarified the Finance Department’s role in handling the confidential funds.

“We would like to clarify DepEd Finance’s role in the release, utilization, and reporting of the confidential fund,” Sevilla said..

Sevilla explained that the fund’s release followed the General Appropriations Act (GAA) of 2023 and was disbursed in cash advances, with a requirement for quarterly releases.

However, the responsibility for utilization and liquidation rested solely with the head of the agency, who reported directly to the Commission on Audit.

Addressing the question of whether DepEd Finance knew the specifics of how the funds were used, Sevilla stated, “We do not know because we’re not part of the process of utilization and liquidation.”

She added that while the Finance unit released P112.5 million over three quarters, their knowledge was limited to receiving a cover letter for the liquidation.

Duterte, who served as Education Secretary from July 2022 until her resignation on June 19, 2024, was succeeded by former Senator Sonny Angara.

According to Sevilla, no confidential funds were released for the fourth quarter of 2023 as no request for such funds was made.

Vice President Duterte and her office has yet to comment on the revelation.